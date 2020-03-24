Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331,065 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.24% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $1,059,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,313,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,841,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $13.00 on Tuesday, hitting $115.45. 253,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

