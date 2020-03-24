Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835,708 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.63% of Global Payments worth $896,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $22.89 on Tuesday, hitting $138.96. 207,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

