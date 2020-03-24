Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,177,385 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,177,385 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.48% of salesforce.com worth $2,141,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $10.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,707,466. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 753.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,088 shares of company stock valued at $69,427,979 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

