Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 119,975 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,975 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.64% of Intuit worth $1,119,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $27.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 100,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.84.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.