Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,259,511 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,838,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.56% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $691,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,430,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after buying an additional 276,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,375,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,369,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,005,000 after buying an additional 81,112 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,334,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,439. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

