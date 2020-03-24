Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 134,098 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,098 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.73% of Lamar Advertising worth $692,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $6.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 1,946,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,704. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

