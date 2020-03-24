Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,467,868 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,405,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,467,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.34% of CSX worth $752,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 126.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 3,042,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,698,747. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

