Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,844,349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,196,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,844,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.72% of U.S. Bancorp worth $663,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,353,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,376. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Co raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

