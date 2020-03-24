Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 309,399 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 309,399 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.91% of Boeing worth $1,661,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Boeing stock traded up $16.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,244,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574,020. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.