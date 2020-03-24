Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,720 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.04% of Cooper Companies worth $953,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

COO stock traded up $17.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.79. 8,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

