Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 563,989 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,780,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 563,989 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.78% of Boston Scientific worth $1,753,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 462,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,194,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

