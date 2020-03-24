Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 692,414 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.50% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $768,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 66,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,323,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,460,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,890,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 2,246,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

