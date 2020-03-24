Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,583,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475,524 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.80% of Verisk Analytics worth $684,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after acquiring an additional 244,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $12.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,748. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

