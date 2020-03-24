Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,323 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 11.93% of LPL Financial worth $889,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 775,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 343,766 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 450,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.