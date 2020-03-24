Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.73% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $61,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 614,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,593. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

