JD Coin (JDC) Hits Market Cap of $786,965.68

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. JD Coin has a market cap of $786,965.68 and $5,249.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02642038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,460,840 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

