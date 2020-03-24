JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,020,502 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.26% of JD.Com worth $135,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $152,911,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in JD.Com by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in JD.Com by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,995,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $44,612,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,147,798. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

