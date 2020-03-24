Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €80.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.75 ($86.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.98 ($95.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €56.38 ($65.56). 2,621,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €81.10 ($94.30).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

