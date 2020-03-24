Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero Sells 26,104 Shares

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JCAP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 484,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $227.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCAP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

