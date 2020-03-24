Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director Sells $199,060.00 in Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JCAP stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 484,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.