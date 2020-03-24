JET8 Achieves Market Cap of $135,100.21 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $135,100.21 and $358.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

