Jetcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $34,183.28 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $34,183.28 and $81,272.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.89 or 0.02653998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00183827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

