Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.57), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%. Jianpu Technology updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

JT opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

