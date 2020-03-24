John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

