John Slater Sells 100,000 Shares of Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Stock

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) insider John Slater sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.36), for a total transaction of A$191,900.00 ($136,099.29).

ASX CNI traded up A$0.16 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching A$1.57 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,076 shares. The firm has a market cap of $758.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.25. Centuria Capital Group has a 52 week low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of A$2.76 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group, a property funds manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Investment Bonds Management, and Co-Investments segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds. The Investment Bonds Management segment manages benefit funds, which include a range of financial products, such as single and multi-premium investments.

