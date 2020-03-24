John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given New GBX 365 Price Target at HSBC

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($6.14) to GBX 282 ($3.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442.25 ($5.82).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 153.46 ($2.02) on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 362.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

