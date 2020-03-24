Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 2,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,386.67 ($44.55).

JMAT traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.68) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,904 ($25.05). 1,091,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,442.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,847.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,184 ($28.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71).

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas purchased 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £404.85 ($532.56). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

