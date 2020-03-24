Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $19,336.30 and approximately $401.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

