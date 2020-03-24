JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,182,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,631,866. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

