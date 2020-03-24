JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

NYSE JPM traded up $9.40 on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. 34,297,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,949,619. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

