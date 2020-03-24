JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,576 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $229,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,822,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,297,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,949,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

