JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,079,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,631,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.