JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,926,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,675,896. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 12,518.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NIO by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

