JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Croda International (LON:CRDA) Target Price to GBX 4,025

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,025 ($52.95) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

CRDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,757.14 ($62.58).

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,186 ($55.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,713.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,854.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a one year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($53.60) per share, with a total value of £3,056.25 ($4,020.32). Also, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Insiders have bought a total of 84 shares of company stock worth $349,449 in the last three months.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.