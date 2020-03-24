K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given Hold Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$25.00 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.44. The stock has a market cap of $298.53 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.16.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

