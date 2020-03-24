Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

KAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE:KAI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,118. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $114.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $744,027.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,356.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,465. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.