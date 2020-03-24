Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

KALV opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

