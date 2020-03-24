Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post sales of $30.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $30.55 million. Kamada reported sales of $26.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $135.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $121.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kamada by 3,140.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

