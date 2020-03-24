Kansas City Southern (KSU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU):

3/23/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $178.00 to $177.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Kansas City Southern had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/6/2020 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

