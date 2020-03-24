KAZ Minerals (KAZ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KAZ Minerals (LON: KAZ):

3/23/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 580 ($7.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 610 ($8.02).

3/19/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/26/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/17/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/11/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 735 ($9.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/29/2020 – KAZ Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of KAZ traded up GBX 75.60 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 361 ($4.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 329.30 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 465.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.15 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from KAZ Minerals’s previous dividend of $3.30. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

