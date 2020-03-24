Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 275,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.