Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €72.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €83.55 ($97.15).

HEN3 stock traded up €2.32 ($2.70) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €69.04 ($80.28). 608,733 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.85.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

