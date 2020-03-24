KeyCorp Cuts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $88.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

NYSE RS opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,970,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

