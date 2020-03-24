KeyCorp Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $43.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.