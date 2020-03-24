KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

