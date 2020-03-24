Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.64% of Kilroy Realty worth $145,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 155,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

