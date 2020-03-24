Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) COO Buys $103,140.00 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at $919,489.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

