Kin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,232.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $18,232.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, OTCBTC, DDEX, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Fatbtc, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

