Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

KMI traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,684,246. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

