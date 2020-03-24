Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953,377 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 425,767 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 1.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.32% of Kinross Gold worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,175,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,318,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

